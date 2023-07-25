Disney Lorcana: All of the Amethyst Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana's debut set has 34 Amethyst Ink cards and we've got a first look at the entire collection. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Amethyst Ink cards, one of the six colors found in the game. The official description for Amethyst reads: "Amethyst glimmers are wondrous, for this is the otherworldly ink of sorcerers, sages, animated objects, and other glimmers who use their special powers to achieve their aims. They are incredibly powerful when they have access to their amazing abilities but may land in trouble if they're stripped of those or tap into power they can't control.

In the First Chapter set, Amethyst Ink cards seems to be the Sorcerer-focused color. The cards in the set appear to be a bit more technical than other cards, with many characters having access to some sort of magical ability or power. The two Legendary Amethyst Ink cards in First Chapter are Elsa, Queen of Winter and Ursula, Power Hungry. Elsa's Deep Freeze ability locks down two opposing characters on the turn she's play, while Ursula steals Lore from other players and provides a way to draw cards in addition to having a strong Lore count.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries:

