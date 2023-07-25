Disney Lorcana: All of the Steel Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter Steel Ink cards are all about strong cards that can take a beating. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Steel Ink cards, one of the six colors found in the game. The official description for Steel reads: "Steel glimmers are strong. Large and imposing, armored, or just plain powerful, Steel glimmers can apply huge amounts of brute force to get the job done. "

In the First Chapter set, Steel Ink cards provide brute force to a deck, with several cards among the strongest in the set in terms of Strength and Willpower. Unless players have cards that can instantly banish a character from play, Steel cards will be tough to get rid of, especially with some having the Bodyguard feature that draws challenges to them instead of more vulnerable characters. The two Legendary Steel Ink cards are Gantu, Galactic Federation Captain and Te Ka, Heartless. Gantu can't be challenged by cards that have a cost of 2 or less, while Te Ka gains 2 lore whenever it banishes another character.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries:

