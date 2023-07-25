Disney Lorcana: All of the Sapphire Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter Sapphire Ink cards are all about support. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Sapphire Ink cards, one of the six colors found in the game. The official description for Sapphire reads: "Sapphire glimmers are intellectual. Intelligent and creative, they excel at strategy, invention, and the arts. They can almost always know something, plan something, or invent something that will win the day. "

In the First Chapter set, Sapphire Ink cards seem to be focused on the Support keyword, which transfers a character's Strength to another card when they quest. There are also several cards with Ward and a few cards designed to ramp up a player's Inkwell more quickly, providing the resources a player needs to get all their cards out into play. The two Legendary Sapphire Ink cards in First Chapter are Belle, Strange But Special and Hades, Infernal Schemer. Belle lets players put an extra card in their Inkwell per turn, which helps power her secondary ability, which turns her into a 5 Lore card when there's 10 or more Ink in a player's Inkwell. Meanwhile, Hades can banish a chosen opposing character to their player's Inkwell, quickly ridding a player of a problem character.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries:

Disney Lorcana: All of the Amber Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: All of the Amethyst Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: All of the Emerald Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: All of the Ruby Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: All of the Steel Cards in The First Chapter