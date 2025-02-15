Disney Lorcana Reveals Dual-Ink Card Details, New Franchises, and More for Archazia’s Island

Play video

Disney Lorcana is set to shake things up with its next set Archazia’s Island, and now they’ve gone into much greater detail on just what those shakeups are. Ravensburger recently revealed two new types of cards that will be found throughout Archazia’s Island, as well as a new fan-favorite set of Disney characters that will be making their Lorcana debut. We’re diving into all of it right here, including Dual-Ink cards, Lore cards, and the debut of characters from The Aristocats.

Ravensburger previously announced that Archazia’s Island would feature the debuts of characters from Bolt and Lady and The Tramp, but now The Aristocats is joining the lineup. The Aristocats premiered in 1970 and focuses on a group of aristocratic cats who end up kidnapped by a corrupt butler. They are helped by an alley cat named Scat Cat and his band, and now some of the characters will be jumping into the game.

Aristocats fans will be excited to see favorites like Thomas O’Malley, Duchess, Frou-Frou, Abigail Gabble, Scat Cat, Hit Cat, Peppo, Billy Boss, and Shun Gon, just to name a few, and we’ll have to wait and see what kind of abilities they bring with them to the game.

The Power of Dual-ink Cards

Speaking of abilities, let’s talk about Dual-Ink cards. Dual-Ink cards are cards that feature two types of ink colors, which correspond to each of the six magical ink colors including Amethyst, Amber, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel. Since Dual-ink cards include two colors, they have characteristics of both, which allows those cards to have effects on the game that would likely never be on the same card in the past. The main caveat to this is that to have them in your deck, both colors must match the colors you built your deck with.

In the first Dual-ink cards preview we see a host of fun combinations, including Pascal (Yellow Purple), Calhoun (Yellow Red), Kuzco (Purple Green), Mufasa (Purple Grey), Beast (Red Blue), and perhaps my favorite Lady Kluck (Blue Grey), because Lady Kluck is delightful and so is Robin Hood. You can check out all of the Dual-ink cards in the gallery below.

There will also be Lore cards found in Archazia’s Island, as starting with this set the puzzle cards found in each Booster pack will have story text added to their reverse side, creating Lore cards. There will be one of 20 randomized Lore cards in every Booster pack, and when all of the cards are collected players are able to read the full story in addition to also completing one of two art pieces.

The Story So Far

After the Illumineers and glimmers took to the seas questing for knowledge of how to fix the Great Illuminary, they landed on a mysterious island. The Illumineers are welcomed by the enigmatic Illumineer, Archazia, who has protected her island fortress since ancient times. Now it is a place where Illumineers can learn the ways of dual inkcasting and test their skills on the island’s many obstacles and training courses.

Archazia’s Island will launch with two single-player Starter Decks that include Amethyst/Steel – Jafar & Iago and Ruby/Sapphire – Belle & Beast, as well as Booster Packs, an Illumineer’s Trove, a Lilo Gift Box, Playmats, Deck Boxes, and Card Sleeves.

Archazia’s Island will go on sale at local game stores and select retail locations at Walt Disney Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Pair on March 7th. Archazia’s Island will then be released at mass retail stores and online retailers on March 21st.

What do you think of the new additions to Disney Lorcana? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!