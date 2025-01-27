Disney Lorcana TCG: Gateway Board Game Is Only $6

If you’re new to the Disney Lorcana TCG or your just a veteran that can’t resist a ridiculous deal, the Disney Lorcana: Gateway board game is only $6.24 here on Amazon at the moment, which is 75% off the standard price of $24.99. This is the lowest price the game has ever sold for, including Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the name suggests, The Disney Lorcana TCG: Gateway board game offers new players an introduction to the wildly popular card game. It offers everything you’ll need to get started, and promises that you can jump into your first quest with absolutely no experience. The guides that are included will help you learn the game as you play. The full contents of the box include the following:

Disney Lorcana TCG: Gateway Board Game / $6.24 (Reg. $24.99) See on Amazon

2 Starting Decks (30 cards each)​

4 Reward Packs (18 cards each)​

30 Damage Counters​

2 Character Movers​

2 Character Bases​

1 Game Board​

1 Rulebook​

1 Guidebook​

2 Deck Tips Pamphlet

What’s Next For Disney: Lorcana In 2025?

Ravensburger is expected to hit the ground running in 2025 with Disney: Lorcana Archazia’s Island, Reign of Jafa and Fabled sets. Look for Archazia’s Island to be the first to arrive in March with Reign of Jafa coming on June 6th. Fabled is expected at some point in Q3. The official description for Archazia’s Island reads:

“His Crown, His Realm. Jafar has taken over Archazia’s Island, corrupting the beautiful haven into his menacing fortress. His reign may just be the greatest threat that Lorcana has faced!”

You can keep up with all of t he latest news on the Disney: Lorcana TCG right here at Comicbook.