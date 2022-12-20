Disney Lorcana Reveals New Card

Disney Lorcana is giving fans a holiday treat in the form of a new card. Today, Ravensburger revealed the "Dragon Fire" card, a new Action card that will appear in the initial Disney Lorcana set coming out next year. While game mechanics have yet to be revealed, the Dragon Fire card specifies that when the card is put in play, the Illumineer who played it (aka the Lorcana player) can banish a chosen character. No other mechanics were provided, although this is the first time that an Action card has been revealed for Disney Lorcana. You can check out the reveal down below:

Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game set to be published by Ravensburger in 2023. Each player is an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline.



Disney Lorcana will also be supported by a robust Organized Play system designed to help ease newcomers to trading card games into the play experience. In an interview with ComicBook.com, veteran game designer Ryan Miller spoke about his excitement of seeing Disney Lorcana come to life. "I always say that making games is kind of like that feeling you get when you bought someone a gift and they haven't gotten it yet, and you're excited for them to open it," Miller said. It's that kind of excitement that I feel every time I work on a game, and I've never been more excited about any game I've worked on before Disney Lorcana."

Disney Lorcana will be released in Fall 2023.

