Disney Speedstorm Developers Respond to Racer Nerf Requests

Disney Speedstorm released in early access last month, and players have noticed that one of the game's racers has quickly become a lot more popular than the rest. In a new blog post on the game's website, Gameloft revealed that Monsters, Inc. star Mike Wazowski "appears frequently in Ranked Multiplayer with a high win percentage." Despite this, the developer has indicated that it has no current plans to nerf the character. Gameloft believes that as players upgrade the other racers, they'll move on and start using them over Wazowski. However, the developer will continue to keep an eye on things!

"As players upgrade other Racers to match Mike's level, we should see other Racers and Racer Classes become top picks for players to compete with," the blog post reads. "Additionally, as more players unlock, upgrade and become comfortable with more Racers and Racer Classes, we expect to see the gameplay experience naturally balance out and a more varied set of Racers on the winner's podium. We will continue to monitor the situation and update players."

Since Disney Speedstorm has only been available for a couple of weeks thus far, it makes sense that Gameloft would wait before making any decisions about nerfs. It's possible that players will start to move away from Mike Wazowski and towards other racers, just as the developer intends. Keeping the game well balanced will be key to Disney Speedstorm's continued success, so it's likely we'll see a change if need be.

Disney Speedstorm features a number of racers spanning several different Disney and Pixar properties. The game's current racers include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules, Figment, Belle, Mike Wazowski, Baloo, Mowgli, and more. With so many Disney favorites in the game, it's definitely important to make sure that all of them are enjoyable to use, in order to keep the game exciting, and add more incentive for players to stick with it. Hopefully Gameloft will do just that!

