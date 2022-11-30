Disney Speedstorm Reveals Disappointing Update

Earlier this year, players got a chance to check out a closed beta for Disney Speedstorm, but it seems those looking forward to a full release are going to be waiting a while. The game's official Twitter account has revealed that the racer is being pushed back to sometime in 2023. From the wording of the press release, it seems the PC and console versions of the game will be releasing simultaneously, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. Developer Gameloft has also promised that fans can expect to see regular updates "over the next several weeks."

"We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come," the company wrote on Twitter. "With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more."

Gameloft went on to thank players that participated in the beta, and for the feedback they received as a result. The beta was exclusively available to players on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and some fans on social media have already raised the idea of a beta for the console release, as well. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

For those unfamiliar with Disney Speedstorm, the game is an upcoming free-to-play racer set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will feature a number of iconic Disney characters who have been given sleek racing-inspired outfits. So far, Gameloft has announced several playable racers, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Belle, Beast, Baloo, Jack Sparrow, Mulan, and James "Sulley" Sullivan. There will also be several tracks based on classic Disney films, including The Jungle Book, Hercules, and more. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? Were you able to participate in the game's beta?