Divinity: Original Sin 2 Coming to Xbox One and PS4 This August

One of the best RPGs ever developed, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is finally coming to consoles! After months of watching in envy as our PC-gaming brothers and sisters have the time of their lives, Larian Studios has partnered up with Bandai Namco to bring this acclaimed RPG to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this August. Check out the console announcement trailer above!

“The game features six unique origin characters with full-fledged backstories, personalities, and questlines: Red Prince, a haughty but heroic lizard noble; Sebille, an elven assassin; Lohse, a possessed musician; Ifan ben-Mezd, a mercenary ex-soldier; Beast, a rebel-turned-pirate dwarf; and Fane, an undead member of the long-forgotten Eternal race. Console players diving into the world of DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN 2 for the first time will enjoy a user interface tailored for console play in both four-player online co-op and two-player split-screen co-op modes.”

As you can see, the game is earned no shortage of accolades, and Larian has continued to fine-tune the experience with a steady stream of updates and optimizations on PC. Console gamers can expect the same treatment, and players of the original Divinity: Original Sin on consoles will recall how perfectly the experience was suited to a home console gaming environment.

Perhaps the one feature that sets Original Sin 2 and its predecessor apart from other console RPGs is the co-op accessibility. The drop-in, drop-out nature of this multiplayer experience ensures that you’ll be able to team up and play with your friends whenever your schedules allow it. It also features dynamic split-screen for local co-op play, so you can plan a weekend adventuring in the fantasy world of Rivellon with your friends, just like the good old days.

“Divinity: Original Sin 2 is undoubtedly one of the most groundbreaking and extolled RPG experiences of recent memory, with both critical acclaim and a highly passionate fan base.” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “We’re excited to work with the talented team at Larian Studios to provide this captivating epic RPG experience to console gamers, inviting them to discover all of the game’s intricacies and enjoy all of the incredible adventures in the world of Rivellon.”

There’s no word yet whether the console versions will boast PS4 Pro or Xbox One X enhancements, but those details are likely to come in the following weeks and months as we learn more. Stay tuned!