The Division 2 Gets Extensive New Update to Kickstart Halloween Event

The Division 2 has today received a sizable new title update that ushers in the game’s annual Halloween event. Despite launching all the way back in 2019, Ubisoft hasn’t slowed with its support for The Division 2 and has continued to add new content to the experience on a regular basis. Now, that support has resulted in a ton of overhauls impacting the third-person shooter that should give it new life.

Downloadable right now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the Y7S2.2 title update for The Division 2 is a pretty extensive one. Outside of bringing the new Halloween event to the game, which will last until November 11th, Ubisoft has also made tweaks to certain weapons, cosmetics, and modifiers based on player feedback. In addition to this, a handful of bugs in The Division 2 have now been squashed, some of which are tied to the Battle for Brooklyn DLC.

As for the Halloween event itself, it has mainly added new Mini Warhounds across the map that The Division 2 players can take down. Upon doing so, players will earn Houndsman Bountiers that will grant various unlockables. These rewards will be doled out across multiple weeks, with some available starting today and others not arriving until October 28th.

To get a look at everything that this new The Division 2 update has done, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Ubisoft below.

HALLOWEEN EVENT

Event Dates: October 21 – November 11.

Key Features:

Mini Warhounds appear across the open world (not in missions). Taking them down grants Houndsman Bounties, leading to unique rewards.

New Project Chain ( available from Oct 28 ): 7 daily tasks with rewards including Named Item Caches, Exotic Components, the Sinister Shade Outfit, and the Named Weapon “Quickstep”.

): 7 daily tasks with rewards including Named Item Caches, Exotic Components, the Sinister Shade Outfit, and the Named Weapon “Quickstep”. Twitch Drops (Oct 21–Nov 4): Earn Halloween-themed weapon skins, trophies, and caches by watching Division 2 streams.

Full event details and rewards breakdown available in the article.

NEW STATS AND RESOURCES MULTIPLIER EVENTS

Previously, we brought you the Tech Overdrive and Brand Surge events, and we hope you enjoyed the powerful boosts they offered. Now, two more events are on the way. Here’s what to expect.

Redline Overdrive – Stats Multiplier Event

Runs October 24 to October 27.

Boosted Stats: +50% Critical Hit Damage +25% Critical Hit Chance +25% Critical Hit Chance Cap +25% Magazine Size +25% Reload Speed



Expertise Surge – Resource Multiplier Event

Runs November 7 to November 10.

Advance your Expertise faster with double upgrade materials from all sources during the event.

RETALIATION

Retaliation timers in Brooklyn have been increased by 30 seconds.

Targeted Loot has been added to Retaliation activities. Added in response to community feedback on improving Retaliation rewards. We’re continuing to look at more ways to enhance them in future updates.

Fixed the issue where Control Points did not grant rewards during Retaliation. Control Points now grant regular CP rewards, including Seasonal XP, regular XP and materials.

Fixed the issue with the Hostage Rescue activities not filling the Agitation Meter.

Fixed the issue where Kill Squads could become stuck in their spawn areas across multiple locations.

Fixed the issue where players could choose to retreat during the concluding phase of Retaliation, causing the warning message to display incorrect information.

Fixed the issue where some enemies did not engage properly during Control Point retake encounters.

Fixed the issue with Retaliation objectives including control points that were not yet available.

VANITY

All hoodies now support wearing hats.

Hoodies can now be worn with larger masks, such as Hunter masks and balaclavas, without forcing the hood down.

Fixed the issue with the “Summer Tactical” gloves clipping with multiple vanity uniforms.

MODIFIERS

Fixed the issue with modifiers being unavailable in Legacy Climax Missions if they had not been previously unlocked.

Fixed the issue with missing flame VFX for the “Sanitation” Active Modifier.

Fixed the issue with the character becoming overly bright in dark environments when using the “Sanitation” Active Modifier.

GEAR, WEAPONS AND TALENTS

Fixed the issue with the “Throttle Control” Talent where stacks were immediately lost once enemies were no longer suppressed

Fixed the issue with the “Abridged” Talent from the Tinkerer exotic mask not triggering when using the “Soft Spot” Talent in combination with other talents.

Fixed the issue with loadout swapping that caused multiple talents to stack through the “Abridged” Talent. This was a particularly complex issue that required multiple passes to resolve. We’ve now addressed the root cause and will continue to monitor in case any other iterations of this issue appear.



JOURNEY AND SCOUTS

Fixed the issue where Journey Mission 2 was not counted toward the completion of Journey Mission 8.

Fixed the issue with the Deactivate Scout button becoming unusable after completing an objective.

BATTLE FOR BROOKLYN DLC

Fixed the issue with the “Recover SHD Tech Caches” objective in Named Zone Liberation Projects not completing if a SHD Cache was obtained before the project started.

OTHER