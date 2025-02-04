The Division 2 Drops First Update of 2025 With Patch Notes

A new update for The Division 2 has today rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2019, Ubisoft has never slowed down with its ongoing support for The Division 2. In fact, the upcoming Battle for Brooklyn DLC for the game was recently confirmed to be launching before the end of 2025. Prior to that time, though, a new update for the game is now live and has brought with it some new content.

Downloadable right now, update 22.3 for The Division 2 notably begins a new Valentine’s Day event. Set to begin today and run until February 18th, this event is associated with Projects and will allow players to earn a variety of different rewards upon completing tasks. Outside of this, Ubisoft has also made a number of smaller fixes to the game, primarily those tied to the UI and Vanity.

To see everything that has been overhauled with this new The Division 2 update, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

VALENTINE’s EVENT

Valentine’s Event Projects Chain starts on February 4th and ends on February 18th

The event is available for all players that have project system unlocked.

Complete six new projects to earn rewards, including various caches, a backpack, a mask, and a named weapon.

MODIFIERS

Fixed the issue with Passive and Active modifiers remaining active in Conflict after being used in a mission.

Fixed the issue where using the “Counter” talent of the Centurion’s Scabbard while having the Impatient minor modifier equipped would permanently revert the magazine size to it’s normal size.

Fixed the issue where incorrect information was present in the description of the Stellite Coating modifier.

Fixed the issue where “Tapper” is referred to as a “Passive Modifier” in Journey Mission 6.

MANHUNT

Fixed the issue where the Manhunt notification remains even when the week’s Scout is completed.

Fixed the issue where the Manhunt menu switches to Scouts.

Fixed the issue where the Intel from Scouts 12 and 13 is inverted.

Fixed the issue where Target portrait in Legacy Manhunts is greyed out.

Fixed the issue Manhunt Audio logs subtitles overlap with Scout activities.

GEAR, WEAPONS, AND TALENTS

Fixed the issue with Sleigher snowball airborne projectiles transforming into grenades or throwable skills while shooting.

Fixed the issue where grenades could be thrown infinitely while holding “Cooler” Named Weapon.

Fixed the issue with skins not displaying on the Carbine 7 and The Drill.

WORLD TIER REMOVAL

Fixed the where low-level agents do not receive the bonus experience from activated Directives.

Fixed the issue where Level 40 TU22 gear can drop from Level 1.

VANITY

Fixed the issue with missing colors from the Light Winter unique weapon skin for the Carbine 7.

Fixed issues with clipping the Black Tusk Redeemed, Virtuoso Shirt vanity, True Sons Redeemed Shirt, Sunrise Uniform, Dolg Uniform, Stalker 2, Black Tusk Security Officer, Sledge Headgear, Rudy Shirt, Tundra Shirt, Tundra Balaclava Mask, Full Moon Boots, Permafrost Headgear, Jade Shoes, Jade Pants, Rudy Balaclava Mask, Agent Yeong-Ja Fall Jacket and Sledge Uniform items.

Fixed the issue where the straps of some vanity backpacks are stretched when Sunrise, Monolith and Dolg uniforms are equipped.

Fixed the issue with some scarfs not following proper guidelines.

Fixed the issue where the SHD brick is misplaced or floats on Stalker 2, Corporate Cowboy, and Odea backpacks while wearing multiple jackets or Sunrise uniform is equipped.

Fixed the issue where all specialisation weapon skins disappear from inventory after equipping it from the Apparel skins menu.

Fixed the issue with the Permafrost Jacket causing some masks to disappear when equipped.

UI

Fixed the issue where the Journey section notification is present on completed missions.

Fixed the issue where the seasonal caches from the Textile and Countdown vendors appear as Y6S1 seasonal caches.

Fixed the issue where an exclamation mark will be displayed on already completed Seasonal Journey Missions when changing server instances.

Fixed the issue where the Unnerve talent description did not mention that marks can expire.

Fixed the issue where Seasonal Modifiers UI is present in the Weekly Cache menu.

Fixed the issue where Difficulty can no longer be selected in the AR Panel.

Fixed the issue where the “Inspect Item” button from the “Options” menu is greyed out when trying to inspect a weapon that is marked as a favorite.

Fixed the issue where placeholder text is present instead of the Scouts Recap in the Manhunt tab.

Fixed the issue where the ISAC Hologram is misplaced for “SHD Level Up”, “Going Rogue” and “Achilles Pulse” on the Purple rarity Long Range Pack “Sett”, Long Range Pack “Sett” Replica, Element Outdoors Rucksack, and Percussive Maintenance backpack

Fixed the issue with the missing scroll bar on bundles.

Fixed the issue where the activate/deactivate button is not greyed out for party members during global events.

Fixed the issue where the Visionario mask appears in the Chest category of the Crafting Station.

Fixed the inconsistency between the Season Pass level and the Seasonal AR panel in the Base of Operations.

Fixed the issue where the Completion Time for Paradise Lost (Group) is not added or updated.

Fixed the issue where the Season Pass Icon is present in The Summit elevator menu.

OTHER