Battlefield 6 Will Reportedly Have a Battle Royale Mode

Electronic Arts and the newly dubbed Battlefield Studios recently revealed the first bit of gameplay of its highly-anticipated first-person shooter, Battlefield 6. The footage shown in its “Introducing Battlefield Labs” video was pre-alpha footage, so it was an extremely early look at the game. Not much is known about the game beyond what was shown, but reports suggest a popular game mode found in several modern shooters will make its way to the franchise for the first time with this new entry.

As reported by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, Battlefield 6 will include a battle royale mode. This information comes from an X post where Henderson asks, “Has Battlefield marketing got ya’ll again?” Answering a question with another question, account Raratoman simply asks, “Battle royale or nah?” With a simple question comes a simple answer as Henderson replies, “Yeah.” Within that thread, details about the supposed battle royale mode were not shared.

The inclusion of a battle royale mode in Battlefield 6 has been rumored for quite some time now. Back in February last year, Henderson reported that Ripple Effect, one of the four studios part of Battlefield Studios, was working on a free-to-play battle royale game similar to Call of Duty: Warzone. Like Warzone, it would be standalone and feature tie-ins with the premium release. This title reportedly had two modes: a classic battle royale mode, and a mode titled “Gauntlet” which would task teams with completing objectives with the lowest scoring team booted from the match after each mission.

This is also not the first time Electronic Arts has attempted to bring a battle royale mode to the Battlefield franchise. Battlefield 5: Firestorm had 64 players fight to be the last standing soldier as a deadly ring of fire enclosed the map. However, it was only available through Battlefield 5, not as a standalone product.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Electronic Arts or any of the four studios working on Battlefield 6. Rumors of a Battlefield 6 battle royale mode have been swirling for quite awhile now, so things could have changed since it was first reported. As such, take this information with a grain of salt right now. We’ll certainly know more once the game gets formally announced.

As players eagerly await a more formal reveal of the next Battlefield, players can test out what the Battlefield Studios are cooking with Battlefield Labs. There will be a variety of playtests as the teams develop the game testing out several modes including Conquest, Breakthrough, and other new ideas to get feedback directly from the community. They also mentioned fine-tuning some key pillars of the series, including the class system. Players can start signing up right now.

“Battlefield Labs is a place for us to test concepts and experiences we’re excited about with you, our players,” said the playtest announcemnet. “We want our community to play a key role in the future of Battlefield and this is an opportunity for many of you to do just that.”

As mentioned above, Battlefield Studios is made up of four teams: Criterion, Dice, Ripple Effect, and Motive. This collection of studios combines over 20 years of experience with the franchise, attempting to “deliver the best experience” to Battlefield 6.