5 Best Sigil VTT Alternatives for D&D Groups to Try

For many Dungeons & Dragons fans, getting together in-person around a table filled with minis and hand-drawn maps is the ideal way to play. However, that’s not always feasible for groups who are spread across different areas or who struggle with the biggest D&D boss of all – scheduling. Virtual tabletops can be a great way to get some of the joy of in-person play to your remote sessions, and they can even enhance in-person play as well.

With so many options out there, including two official VTTs from Wizards of the Coast itself, it can be tough to know which one to choose. So, we’re breaking down the best VTT options for every kind of D&D group and DM.

Roll20

A map in Roll20 along with custom character tokens

Price: Free (upgrades with paid subscription)

For groups looking to play D&D alongside a wider variety of tabletop games, Roll20 is a highly versatile platform. This in-browser VTT includes character sheets, tokens, virtual dice, and more, with licensed content from several popular TTRPGs including Pathfinder, Call of Cthulu, Marvel Multiverse RPG, and of course, Dungeons & Dragons. Best of all, Roll20 can be used entirely for free, though some DMs will prefer access to the premium paid features.

Owlbear

A map with animated lava in Owlbear VTT

Price: Free (limited access, expanded with paid $3.99/month subscription)

Owlbear is a less commonly referenced VTT that offers some great tools at reasonable prices. The 2D maps support animation, adding a bit of fun to the design possibilities. This VTT also includes drawing tools to give DMs flexibility in creating maps or noting Area of Effect spells. It comes with premade assets and allows DMs to upload custom images for tokens and more. The site also has a robust series of built-in guides to help new users learn the system, which is great for groups switching from another VTT or in-person paper and pencil play.

Tabletop Simulator

3D minis in Tabletop Simulator

Price: $19.99 (one-time purchase)

Tabletop Simulator is a great option for the gamer looking for a 3D option similar to D&D Beyond‘s Sigil 3D VTT, but with greater flexibility outside the D&D system. While the initial game download does cost $20, the 3D simulator offers many classic games like chess, poker, cards, and more alongside the ability to use it for online D&D sessions. Tabletop Simulator doesn’t have the smooth character sheet integration of an official D&D Beyond product, but it does allow players to import custom assets, automate their own games, and more.

Foundry VTT

A map in Foundry VTT

Price: $50.00 (one-time purchase, limited to one server)

Foundry VTT is an incredibly popular option among many TTRPG groups for its customization options and support for 200+ different systems. However, it does come with a hefty startup price tag and requires a software download. It can be used in-browser after installation and is free for players to join after the single purchase. Foundry VTT is more robust than many other virtual options out there, but it does have a steeper learning curve for DMs and players. It runs smoothly and offers greater customization, making it a favorite for tech-savvy DMs who can handle the complex setup.

Fantasy Grounds

A map in Fantasy Grounds VTT

Price: $50 (one-time purchase) or $9.99/month

Fantasy Grounds was one of the first VVTs out there and has a massive library of officially licensed material for many popular TTRPGs. However, much like Foundry VTT, the high startup cost for a license and more finicky UI make it a tricky sell for more casual D&D players. It also requires a download and doesn’t run in-browser, meaning everyone will need to run the client to join. The official game licenses will be an additional cost but can be helpful by providing pre-built assets to make it easier for DMs to run adventures. For those curious to try it out, Fantasy Grounds does offer a free demo so you can try it before you buy.