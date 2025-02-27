Dungeons & Dragons Launches New 3D Virtual Tabletop (And It’s Free)

Today, the Dungeons & Dragons team at Wizards of the Coast announced that the mysterious Project Sigil is now available for D&D Beyond users, and better yet, it’s free. Now called Sigil, this new play tool is a 3D, immersive tabletop that’s fully integrated with D&D Beyond. In that respect, it’s similar to the existing 2D virtual tabletop, Maps, but with beefed up Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics and features. Like any good VTT, Sigil provides tools for building a D&D map and minis for all the characters and monsters a DM requires.

The new Sigil 3D VTT has been available to playtesters for a while, but it just launched to the wider D&D Beyond audience today, February 27th. The virtual tabletop system will be free to download and try out for anyone who has a D&D Beyond account. Creating a basic account on the website is free, so players will be able to test out the new 3D VTT without spending a dime. That said, not all features will be available to free users.

Astarion and karlach minis in the sigil 3d VTT

For anyone who has been curious about Project Sigil over the years, it’s exciting to finally see the VTT arrive on D&D Beyond. At least for now, the introduction of Sigil 3D VTT does not mean that Wizards of the Coast is getting rid of Maps. Currently, they plan to support both the 2D Maps virtual tabletops and Sigil as its 3D counterpart. The stated goal is to give players and DMs more flexibility for how they want to run their D&D adventures.

What You Can Do in the D&D Beyond Sigil 3D VTT

Much like Maps, certain features of Sigil will only be available to paid D&D Beyond subscribers at the Master Tier. Free users will be able to check out the game in single-player mode and join multiplayer rooms created by other users. They will also be able to play the pre-made introductory adventure that comes with a Sigil 3D VTT download.

However, only Master Tier members of D&D Beyond will be able to create and host multiplayer rooms. That means at least the DM of any aspiring virtual D&D party will need a paid subscription in order to invite the whole group to an adventure. The Master Tier is also required to be able to share and load maps created in the game and comes with additional builder kit assets to help gamers build their maps.

Map building in Project Sigil

Whereas Maps is an in-browser tool, the new Sigil must be downloaded. As a video-game style virtual tabletop experience, Sigil is more intensive than something like Maps or other 2D online TTRPG virtual tabletops. It is only available on PC and players should check that their computer meets the minimum system requirements before attempting to run Sigil 3D VTT. The system is free to download, but will require a Master Tier subscription to D&D Beyond for certain features, as noted above.

Is your party going to give the new Sigil 3D VTT a try for your next session? Let us know in the comments below!