‘Doctor Who Infinity’ Trailer Released

Tiny Rebel Games has released the first trailer for the new Doctor Who adventure game Doctor Who Infinity.

Doctor Who Infinity is an episodic, comic-book style adventure game. Each story is a collaboration between Tiny Rebel Games and established Doctor Who writers, artists, and actors. Doctor Who Infinity will tell 5 episodic stories, each with its own author and unique art style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s first episode is “The Dalek Invasion of Time,” written by author and screenwriter George Mann, drawn by comic book artist Mike Collins, and colored by Kris Carter, all of whom have worked on Doctor Who projects previously.

The episode features narration from Michelle Gomez, who will reprise her role as Missy, Ingrid Oliver, returning to her role as Osgood, and Doctor Who newcomer Bella Ramsey, best known for playing Lyanna Mormont on HBO’s Game of Thrones, as a new villain called Freya.

You can hear Ramsey’s narration in the trailer above.

“The Dalek Invasion of Time” features the Twelfth Doctor, played on the television series by Peter Capaldi.

Doctor Who Infinity will launch on PC and mobile this spring. The game is being published and developed by Tiny Rebel Games in collaboration with Seed Studio.

Tiny Rebel Games previously created the award-winning Doctor Who: Legacy mobile game. Released in 2013, Doctor Who: Legacy became one of most popular Doctor Who games ever with over 2.5 million players. The game broadly spans the history of Doctor Who with every Doctor, lots of The Doctor’s allies, companions and monsters and extended universe content from the audio dramas of Big Finish, the comic books of Titan Comics, and the novels and stories from BBC Books.Five years later, Doctor Who: Legacy continues to add weekly content and has over 120 hours of gameplay.

“I think Doctor Who fans everywhere are going to be amazed with how we have taken everything we have learned from making the award-winning gameplay of Doctor Who: Legacy and brought it to the next level in every way imaginable,” Susan Cummings, Executive Producer for Tiny Rebel Games, said when Doctor Who Infinity was announced.

Look for Doctor Who Infinity to launch this spring.