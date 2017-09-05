Don’t Expect Gran Turismo 7 Anytime Soon

The Gran Turismo series has always been about getting the peak performance out of the hardware it's on. Both Gran Turismo 5 and Gran Turismo 6 previously did this on the PlayStation 3, and there's no doubt Gran Turismo Sport will do the same when it arrives on PlayStation 4 later this year. But the question is…where does the series go from here?

A lot of fans have probably answered, "Well, Gran Turismo 7, silly." But that's not an answer that comes easy, as it appears that the game isn't even in production at the moment.

While speaking with Finder, the CEO for the game's development team at Polyphony Digital, Kazunori Yamauchi, claimed that the sequel isn't even in early stages of production yet. "Gran Turismo 7 is not currently planned," he noted. "All our studios are focused on Gran Turismo Sport and, once it is out, the DLC that follows afterward."

It's nice to see that the team is devoted to the forthcoming game and supporting it with some forthcoming DLC to keep the community happy, but what does this mean for the future of the franchise? More than likely, we won't see Gran Turismo 7 surface for years. In fact, it probably won't even come out until the PlayStation 5 – which has been confirmed – makes its way to the market, and probably not even until a couple of years after that.

Yamauchi and his team have been notorious when it comes to pouring the utmost quality into their racing games. Following that "98 percent" hiccup that came with Gran Turismo 2 years ago, the team has made sure that the games won't release until they're absolutely ready, and, even then, making sure that the proper touch-ups are in place so they create the quintessential racing experience. We can certainly understand that – nothing beats getting your games right the first time.

So we'll be seeing plenty of racing support for Gran Turismo Sport for the time being, and fans should be excited for what it has to offer, especially with PlayStation 4 Pro-powered visuals.

Gran Turismo Sport arrives on October 17th for PlayStation 4.