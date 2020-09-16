Here's Why Donkey Kong Country 2 Is Trending

Nintendo has announced the latest batch of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it includes one of the most beloved Super Nintendo games of all-time: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest! Considered by many to be the best entry in the series, Donkey Kong Country 2 introduced players to Dixie Kong, as she and Diddy teamed up to save Donkey Kong from the clutches of King K. Rool. With it's awesome platforming, and more terrific music from series composer David Wise, the game has a massive number of fans, who are currently celebrating the game's upcoming appearance on Nintendo Switch.

