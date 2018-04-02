Nintendo Might Be Teasing a New Donkey Kong Game

You know what would be nice? A brand-new Donkey Kong game. And we might soon be getting just that.

Nintendo Italy recently made a cryptic Instagram post that seemingly teases a new game featuring the iconic ape-like character.

The cryptic post in question features a picture of none other than Donkey Kong himself, with the caption: “there is no two without three.”

Now, this post could mean anything or nothing. However, given the fact that there has been two Donkey Kong Games — Donkey Kong Country Returns and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — since Nintendo‘s revival of the series, it seems this is a tease for a third.

Interestingly, the post in question has since been deleted. This perhaps could be Nintendo realizing the post could be misconstrued, and thus it wanted to take it down before it created any more confusion and speculation than it already has. Or perhaps the post was an unplanned leak. Who can say.

It was recently revealed that Nintendo has a big E3 2018 show planned, featuring many announcements. Perhaps this will be one of them?

Nintendo also just announced that it is bringing the aforementioned Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze to the Nintendo Switch. At the time this was just written off as another instance of Nintendo taking Wii U-trapped games, and bringing them to the far more successful Nintendo Switch for an easy buck and increased exposure for said game. And this might still be the case. Or, it was a calculated move by the publisher/developer to bring the series back to the industry’s mind share before announcing a new game. In truth, it could be both of these things. As the cliche goes: only time will tell.

For those that don’t know: Donkey Kong Country was originally a 1994 platformer for the SNES. Notably the third best-selling game on the platform ever, it spawned two sequels: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest in 1995 and Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! in 1996.

The series was then revived in 2010 with the aforementioned Donkey Kong Country Returns, and with a new developer in Retro Studios. The series’ previous developers, Rare, were acquired by Microsoft in 2002, hence why they were not in charge of the revival.

Presumably, if there is a new game Donkey Kong game coming, it will be within the Country series and be developed by Retro Studios.

Thanks, GamingBolt.