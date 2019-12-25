New DOOM Movie Coming to Netflix Tomorrow

Tomorrow the newest DOOM movie will be streaming on Netflix, just in case you wanted to absolutely ruin your holiday break. That’s right, Netflix has revealed that starting tomorrow, December 25, any and all Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy and stream DOOM: Annihilation as part of a multiple year deal that brings the 2019 movie to the streaming platform.

For those that don’t know: DOOM: Annihilation released earlier this year. Written and directed by Tony Giglio, it is a reboot based on the video game series from id Software and is also the second live-action film adaptation in the franchise, with the first coming in 2005.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring, Amy Manson, Luke-Allen Gale, Nina Bergman, Dominic Mafham and more, it follows marines who must battle demons that have emerged from the “Gates,” a type of interdimensional teleportation device. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t very good, or at least that’s what its critical reviews would lead you to believe. It released in direct-to-video format in October to mostly negative reviews that criticized just about everything about the movie. That said, despite mostly negative reviews, it actually sold quite well, beating yearly sale expectations after one month. In other words, while the movie — largely — struggled with critics, it clearly found an audience.

Doom Annihilation will stream on Netflix on Christmas Day https://t.co/u1JK96jxga hope this doesn’t kill the Steam concurrent player counts pic.twitter.com/FEVN5LCpXE — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 24, 2019

“Based on the popular original video game, DOOM: Annihilation is an explosive, terrifying thrill ride,” reads an official synopsis of the movie. “On the darkest moon of Mars, scientists have found an ancient portal which allows teleportation throughout the universe. Considered to be mankind’s greatest discovery, it’s actually a gateway from hell, unleashing a swarm of demons looking to steal the souls of everyone who gets in their way. It’s up to Lieutenant Joan Dark and an elite unit of Marines to destroy an ever-growing horde of bloodsucking and soul-stealing beasts and prevent them from taking over planet earth.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be streaming this tomorrow morning while you open presents?