DOOM Eternal Release Date Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Today, Bethesda and id Software not only revealed a brand-new look at DOOM Eternal on PS4, Xbox One PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, but it announced that the demon-slaying, breakneck first-person shooter will release on November 22, this year. As you may know, we knew the game the was releasing this year, but not when. The game’s predecessor, DOOM, which rebooted the series, only released back in 2016, so it’s pretty impressive id Software was able to turn around a sequel fairly quickly, especially since it helped out Avalanche Studios on Rage 2 for a bit.

DOOM Eternal is a direct sequel to 2016’s DOOM, however, story isn’t the main selling point of any DOOM game, so you probably don’t need to play the first one to enjoy this year’s installment. The focus of DOOM is its gameplay, which looks as hellish, fast-paced, and adrenaline-pumping as 2016’s reboot, but even crazier now that the DOOM slayer has a grappling hook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the first game, DOOM Eternal is powered by the incredible idTech 7 and has a soundtrack composed by the legendary Mick Gordon. In it, you once again play as DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in never-before-seen worlds waiting to be littered with carnage. Below, you can read more about the game:

Slayer 2.0 – Unleash the overwhelming power of the Doom Slayer. With updated armor and an arsenal of new and improved equipment, including a shoulder-mounted cannon with flamethrower, extendable blade, and a new dash ability, you’re faster and deadlier than ever. Destroy every demon in your path with an upgraded array of guns and mods, including the Super Shotgun’s new Meat Hook attachment to pull yourself point blank with the faces of hell.

Rip More, Tear More – Obliterate more demons than ever before, each with their own attacks and abilities. Fan-favorite classics such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile, and Arachnotron make their return, while a horde of totally-new demons join the roster including the Doom Hunter and corrupted Marauders. Doom Eternal’s “destructible demons” system takes your power fantasy to new levels by ensuring that every trigger pull has never felt better.

All-new Invasion – As the Slayer, allow real players to invade your campaign as demons for a dramatic and unpredictable twist anytime you’re playing the campaign. Or join the ranks of the damned yourself as you become a demon and invade a friend or other player’s campaign. Invade others either by yourself or with another player, as part of a hunting party, to give the Slayer a true taste of Hell.

We’re Not on Mars Anymore – Rip and tear across epic, never-before-seen worlds. Witness the tumbling skyscrapers of Hell on Earth; battle through an invasion of the mammoth BFG 10,000 on Phobos; and discover the ancient secrets of the Doom universe. With idTech7, every environment is brought to life in unprecedented detail.

When DOOM Eternal releases it will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up the new DOOM when it releases later this year?