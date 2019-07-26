DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 Stealth Launch On Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Today

UPDATE: The trio of games also stealth launched on PS4 and Xbox One today.

To celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda and id Software have released DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 onto Nintendo Switch today. Best yet, the first two games will come with four-player local deathmatch multiplayer and four-player local co-op. It appears the games were supposed to be held as an announcement for the QuakeCon 2019 livestream later today, but they’ve already gone up on the Nintendo Switch UK store, and will presumably be going live on the North American store very soon as well.

For those that don’t know: DOOM released all the way back in 1993, and is widely considered one of the most important games of all time. As mentioned above, on Nintendo Switch it will feature four-player local co-op and deathmatch, as well as the expansion, Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, with nine additional action-packed levels.

“The complete megahit game that set the world afire,” adds an official overview. “Plus all-new Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed. The demons came and the marines died. Except one. You are the last defense against these hell-spawned hordes. Prepare for the most intense mutant-laden, blood-splattered action ever! The texture-mapped virtual world is so real, you don’t just play DOOM – you live it.”

Meanwhile, DOOM II will come with the same local co-op/deathmatch offering, plus The Master Levels, 20 additional levels made by the community and supervised by the developers.

“Let the Obsession begin. Again. This time, the entire forces of the netherworld have overrun Earth,” reads an official overview. “To save her, you must descend into the stygian depths of Hell itself! Battle mightier, nastier, deadlier demons and monsters. Use more powerful weapons. Survive more mind-blowing explosions and more of the bloodiest, fiercest, most awesome blastfest ever!”

And lastly, there’s DOOM 3, which includes the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost missions expansion packs.

“A massive demonic invasion has overwhelmed the Union Aerospace Corporation’s (UAC) Mars Research Facility, leaving only chaos and horror in its wake,” adds an official overview. “As one of only a few survivors, you must fight your way to hell and back against a horde of evil monsters. The path is dark and dangerous, but you’ll have an array of weapons–including a pistol, a chainsaw, grenades, and more–to use for protection.”

