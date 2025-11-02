DOOM’s New Game Reveals Epic Mecha Dragon Expansion (And Why You Should Care)

DOOM has experienced a renaissance over the past decade, and the party continues with a brand new DOOM game that brings two different eras of the franchise to life. That would be huge in itself, but the newest DOOM game also just revealed an expansion that brings a whole new element to the game, as the epic Mecha Dragon is now officially in the spotlight. We’re breaking down all the details on the new experience and why you should absolutely care.

The new project in question is the DOOM: Arena Board Game, which has now hit Kickstarter and completely crushed its goal of $131,550. One of the most original aspects of the game is that encompasses two of the franchise’s biggest releases in the original 1993 DOOM and DOOM: The Dark Ages, and its expansions open things up even more, including a Kickstarter exclusive expansion that brings the Doom Slayer’s Mecha Dragon Serrat to the game, complete with its own mini campaign and awesome Serrat Mecha Dragon miniature.

Regardless of whether you decide to jump into the DOOM 1993 version or The Dark Ages version, you’ll find a thrilling gameplay system that is incredibly approachable but hard to master, incentivizing repeated plays as you mix and match new tactics to adapt to the ongoing wave of enemies. It’s described as heavy metal chess with good reason, and that goes for both sides, as one player will play as the Doom Slayer while the other player commands the hordes of hell.

So why should you care? Well, a few reasons actually, but one is how much care has been put into recreating each of these distinct eras. If you choose DOOM 1993, you’ll find a host of pixelated goodness that seeks to bring that classic first-person shooter experience to life, including several different versions of Doomguy that change up how you approach your enemies. You’ll face Imps, Zombies, Cyberdemons, Pinky, and more with an arsenal that ranges from simple pistols and shotguns to a rocket launcher and chainsaw, and those can also be upgraded as you mow down enemies over the course of the game.

At the center of the gameplay is fittingly a system built around spilling the most blood, which also aims to bring one of DOOM’s marquee elements onto the tabletop. Pace, tempo, and aggressiveness are a big part of what’s made DOOM so thrilling in recent years, and here that’s connected to spilling blood. You do that by dealing damage to your enemies, and when you deal damage and spill blood, that also generates tempo, which then lets you activate even stronger abilities for your Doom Slayer. One feeds into the other, and as you do more damage, it rewards you to push your enemies back even more, which could ultimately backfire if you’re not careful.

While the artwork for DOOM 1993 might be retro, the miniatures are far from, and Modiphius knocked these out of the park. The miniatures look ripped right from the game, and certain enemies create a true sense of tension as their imposing presence enters the fray.

Now, if you’re more of a modern DOOM fan, Modiphius delivered on DOOM: The Dark Ages as well, both in terms of miniatures and in the slight tweaks to gameplay. You’ll have three versions of the Doom Slayer to choose from as you enter battle against Imps, Imp Stalkers, Battle Knights, and even more powerful enemies like the Pinky Rider, Mancubus, and Arachnotron. There’s also massive Titans to deal with, including Atlan and the Cyclops Titan, so if you want a challenge, you will more than find it here. If you’re curious, you can check out the DOOM: Arena Board Game on Kickstarter right here.

