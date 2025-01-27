DOOM: The Dark Ages Won’t Be the End of the Series, Says Director

DOOM: The Dark Ages isn’t meant to conclude the rebooted DOOM series, says id Software creative director Hugo Martin. As the third entry in id Software’s new take on DOOM, some fans naturally assumed that The Dark Ages could end up being the final entry that would round out a trilogy that the studio has spent the past decade working on. For Martin, though,

Speaking in an event prior to the latest reveal of DOOM: The Dark Ages, Martin expressed that he loves making DOOM games and would like to continue doing so “for a long time.” As such, he isn’t viewing DOOM: The Dark Ages as the final entry in the DOOM saga by any means. While Martin went on to stress that he and those at id Software don’t know what could come next given their current focus on The Dark Ages, this new entry hasn’t been designed to be a conclusion.

“It isn’t designed to be the end of something,” Martin said. “Genuinely, sincerely, we’re really just focused on [DOOM: The Dark Ages] right now. [But it isn’t] a period on the end of a sentence. […] I like making DOOM games. I wouldn’t have a problem doing this for a long time.”

Generally speaking, it’s not a shock that id Software would want to continue working on DOOM for the long haul. Both DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal were critical and commercial successes for the studio, and DOOM: The Dark Ages looks like it should be a hit in its own right. Assuming that id doesn’t have a desire to set DOOM to the side in favor of other properties like Quake or Rage, then it seems like the demon-slaying shooter series will continue to be the company’s primary focus.

As for DOOM: The Dark Ages, the latest entry in the series is set to arrive this year on May 15th and will come to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. In addition, it will also be a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass for those with Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

