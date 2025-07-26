Two New DOOM Games Revealed (And You’ll Get To Play Them Soon)

The DOOM franchise introduced a new level of medieval mayhem with DOOM: The Dark Ages earlier this year, but the fun is only just beginning, as now fans have two new DOOM games to look forward to. Even better is the fact that you’ll get to test the game out incredibly soon, and if you happen to be a fan of one particular era of the franchise, you’ll be able to choose which game suits you best.

Modiphius Entertainment has announced two new DOOM games are in development, and each one is based on a different era of the franchise. Modiphius is known for its extensive work with franchises like Fallout, Star Trek, The Elder Scrolls, Dune, and Mass Effect, and now it’s bringing its miniatures and tabletop expertise to the DOOM franchise with the DOOM – Arena Board Game, which will hit Kickstarter later this year. While we don’t have a date for the Kickstarter yet, Modiphius will actually be holding demos of early versions of the board games at Gen Con next week, as well as at QuakeCon on August 7th.

That’s not all though, as there will actually be two different versions of the game. While the DOOM – Arena Board Game will be based on the original DOOM video game from 1993, there will also be another version of the game, completely themed around the most recent release in DOOM: The Dark Ages – Arena Board Game. Both games will use the same ruleset, and in both games, you’ll be able to take control of either the DOOM Slayer or the demonic hordes to create a truly epic battle.

Each game will take place over 3 rounds, and over the course of those 3 rounds, players will guide their miniatures in tactical mayhem as they pick up devastating weapons and battle monstrous demons. The Kickstarter campaign will also offer up several expansions to complement both versions, bringing enemies like an Atlan mech and the Mecha Dragon to the game. We don’t have any photos of the game in action yet, but that will change when Gen Con arrives. That said, we do have a look at the stunning cover art below.

Chris Birch, co-founder of Modiphius, said: “DOOM has been that game that hard-core FPS players have loved since the original, and it brings back so many memories. We’re so excited to bring that frantic action, combined with our awesome miniatures, to the tabletop!”

We’ll keep you updated when more details on the Kickstarter campaign are announced. After seeing what Modiphius has done with Fallout, Star Trek, and Mass Effect, it’s exciting to think what they can do with a franchise like DOOM, especially with their extensive experience in miniatures and tactical gaming.

