Double Fine Teases New Game Following Latest Xbox Rumor

Double Fine is teasing a new game following some rumors on the internet. Xbox has a wide range of studios, big and small, that they have rounded up over the last 20 years. Microsoft has become pretty well known for using its deep pockets to acquire some of the biggest talent in gaming from Bethesda to Activision, a publisher it just closed the deal on for shy of $70 billion. While there are some powerhouses under Xbox now, there are some smaller studios that crank out just as many high quality games as well. Double Fine is one of the most respected studios in the industry thanks to its ability to create charming, unique adventure games with beautiful art styles and plenty of humor.

Double Fine is one of the most renowned studios owned by Microsoft having produced Psychonauts, Broken Age, Costume Quest, Brutal Legend, and many others. For years, fans awaited Psychonauts 2 and once it was actually announced, it took a really long time to actually see it released. Thankfully, it came out and was a great game and is one of the best Xbox first-party games out there right now. However, 2024 will be three years since that game released and we have no idea what's next for Double Fine. There was a rumor that Double Fine would showcase its next game at a new Xbox developer showcase in early 2024 alongside other Xbox titles, but that was nothing more than a rumor. However, some eyebrows have been raised at Double Fine's newest tweet. Following this recent rumor, the social media manager for Double Fine tweeted that they are making new games and will have more info to share when it's ready, but also made sure to note it has special plans for the studio's 25th anniversary this year.

it's the new year. I've been in meetings. I got a COVID shot. I'm drinking tons of water. and double fine? is making games!



there's cool things in store that we'll share when we're ready. between that and plans for our 25th anniversary shenanigans there's tons of fun on the way. pic.twitter.com/rFIWvqT8g2 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) January 3, 2024

Of course, this isn't any kind of confirmation that we will get to see the new Double Fine title this year, but the timing is interesting and the wording seems to be making a nod to the fact that there are rumors buzzing about. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see, but we could see this rumored Xbox press conference within the next couple of months. We have no idea what the new game could be, but it'll probably be a new IP. It would be great to see a return to Brutal Legend, but that seems like a longshot, but who knows!