Dr Disrespect Finally Addresses His Twitch Ban

As many of you likely know by now, popular Twitch personality Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm was banned from the streaming platform last month. This was due to the fact that during his first IRL stream, he filmed inside of a public restroom, which is against the law in the state of California. Despite breaking the law in front of a live audience, Beahm’s account was reinstated two weeks later, with him following that up with a return date announcement. However, throughout all of this, the streamer remained silent in regards to the situation. That is, of course, until now.

Taking to Twitter, Beahm shared a link to a post on TwitLonger. What is interesting about this to begin with is the fact that he tweeted it from his lesser known personal account that hasn’t been used in nearly two years instead of the one for his persona that has over one million followers and is used on a near daily basis. “I’d like to talk about Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban from E3,” he says.

I’d like to talk about Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban from E3. Read: https://t.co/lxwclHxR9h — Guy Beahm (@GuyBeahm) July 1, 2019

“This was my first IRL stream as the Doc and if it’s not obvious by now, one of the things I try to stay true with is authenticity,” Beahm continued. “Real life personas are so difficult to pull off, especially in today’s society. Doc is edgy, highly opinionated, cocky, etc. and that certainly adds to the difficulty in staying authentic without offending anyone on a deeper, personal level. When we were walking around filming at E3, we clearly weren’t thinking about the laws/repercussions of filming in the bathroom because honestly, it wasn’t in our mind frame at the time.

“We were sort of ‘all in’ with the Doc livestream experience and capturing the E3 event through the character. We were so into the E3 IRL journey that we became a little blind in what’s ok and what’s not ok. We had no ill intentions and I feel that was pretty obvious if you watched the entire thing. We wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately we took that adventure into the wrongs areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it. On behalf of the Dr Disrespect brand, I apologize for this.”

He then goes on to say how those who know him outside of the Dr Disrespect persona know what kind of person he is. Beahm also notes that he is lucky and doesn’t take anything for granted. “This incident was a step back, but like anything, we learn, become stronger, and move forward,” he continued. “If you follow the brand or myself, I hope you continue to stay with me on this vision.”

