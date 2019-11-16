Dr Disrespect Reveals What Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Does Worse Than Any Other COD

Ever since it launched last month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, popular Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect has been playing a lot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a series he’s very familiar with, having once been a developer on. And, for the most part, the Doc has been enjoying his time with the game, or at least more than he’s been enjoying some other competitive shooters lately, such as Apex Legends, PUBG, and Fortnite. However, that doesn’t mean the Two-Time hasn’t picked up on the game’s flaws. One of these flaws is its audio, which the streamer claims is worse than any previous COD game.

“I might go on the record and say that the audio in this i could go down as the worst to date,” said the streamer after dying in the game. “Just from a gameplay perspective, but who am I right, just the two-time champion.”

As you may know, many players have been complaining about this aspect of the game pre and post-audio update. In the past, many have said that footsteps are far too loud in the game, and while that’s been somewhat fixed, there’s still some pretty noticeable audio shortcomings. However, beyond this, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the better COD installments in recent years.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the very opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As always, feel free to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts. Is the audio an issue in the game? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the best-selling first-person shooter, click here.