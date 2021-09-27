Dr Disrespect Reveals His Big Issue With Halo Infinite

Like many other streamers and content creators, YouTube star Dr Disrespect spent a fair amount of time this weekend trying out the recent beta phase of Halo Infinite before its launch later this year. And while the Doc largely thinks that the game is poised to be a success, he does have some qualms with it. Namely, he believes that there is one major problem with the forthcoming shooter that developer 343 Industries should try to rectify before release.

Mentioned in a recent stream on his YouTube channel, Dr Disrespect went into great detail on his biggest problem with Halo Infinite in its current form. Specifically, he claimed that the latest Halo installment feels “empty”, especially when compared to some of the other biggest shooters on the market. “I mean, when I’m playing it, I got this empty feeling of playing it. There’s like this energy around the game when I’m playing, it’s weird. It just feels like it’s low. Like, the hype, the energy, you don’t feel it, man,” the “Doc” said of his own thoughts on the title. When it comes to how 343 Industries could improve this qualm, Dr Disrespect suggested that proximity chat would give the title a big boost.

While he did come away with a big concern about Halo Infinite, for the most part, Dr Disrespect admitted that the gameplay is at least rock solid. “I have no problems with the way the game feels. Map design, I had no issues with that. I like the three maps that we were playing. Good variation. Both fictionally and spatially,” he went on to say. He also stressed that since this is just a beta, after all, the final version of Halo Infinite could be much better, meaning that he isn’t passing too much judgment on the game as a whole just yet.

When it comes to the amount of time that 343 Industries has to fix some of these lingering concerns that players have, the clock is definitely running out. Halo Infinite is set to launch later this year on December 8 and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Were you able to take part in the recent Halo Infinite flight for yourself? And if so, did you end up agreeing with Dr Disrespect's own impressions?

