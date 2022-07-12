Dr Disrespect Studio Shares More Details on New Game

Former Sledgehammer Games developer and current YouTube streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has his own game studio called Midnight Society, and this week, we finally got to learn more about what game the group is making. Over on the site for the game, a post shared there revealed that the new game currently nicknamed Project Moon "is a vertical extraction shooter" featuring PvPvE elements. Other details shared discussed how people will be able to try out the game as it's worked on, though those plans have been met with some criticisms which in turn prompted a response from Dr Disrespect himself.

Back in March, the developers announced that "Access Passes" would be players' ways into the game as well as a way to vote on "key design decisions." These Access Passes are essentially like Founder's Packs in other games and grant people a playable "Variant" with the whole Access Pass created "using environment-friendly NFT technology."

We knew all that from March, so fast-forwarding to this month, we've now learned that the game will be playable via "Snapshots" that'll release every six weeks.

"We will release Snapshots, which are playable experiences focused around specific milestones, every six weeks," the blog post said. "Every milestone has feedback parameters around weapons, player abilities, gameplay, and play spaces within the game. Our team will be collecting feedback, prioritizing it, and applying it to upcoming Snapshots."

You've taken the first step, Variants. Here's what's next on the road to LA and beyond.https://t.co/MxFpT2glrO pic.twitter.com/82KtUwV9eD — Midnight Society (@12am) July 8, 2022

Describing these Snapshots further, the Midnight Society team said they are "vertical slices of key aspects of the game meant to focus the community's discussion around specific features or mechanics we're actively building." An event planned for July 29th in Los Angeles will feature the first of these Snapshots which consists of different shooting exercise.

Amid previous talks of NFTs and now talks of Snapshots being released every six months, some people had concerns about the sustainability of the game. A tweet from Paul Tassi prompted replies from several game developers who weighed in on the topic with Dr Disrespect eventually replying to sarcastically say the Midnight Society group forgot to run their plans by the "Gamedev folks."

The first Snapshot does not yet have a set release date, but expect to hear more about that come July 29th during the L.A. event.