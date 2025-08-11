Drag x Drive Demo Impressions Reveal Divisive Split on New Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive

Drag x Drive is heading to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 14th, but system owners got a chance to check out the game a little early thanks to the Global Jam demo held over the weekend. Nintendo has previously held events like this to draw attention to newer properties, and this event gave players a chance to see if this is the company’s next big thing. After a handful of demo sessions, it seems impressions on the game are pretty divisive: some players walked away impressed and eager to purchase Drag x Drive, while others aren’t so happy with the new system exclusive.

Unsurprisingly, the controls are the aspect of the game that seems to really divide players. Drag x Drive uses a unique control scheme that relies on two Joy-Cons being used in mouse mode. The game is clearly based on the real-world sport of wheelchair basketball, and each Joy-Con is meant to simulate the concept of using a single arm to steer each wheel. Across social media, participants in the Global Jam had some interesting things to say about the control scheme. Blueky user Cheamus said that they “thought it would be more intuitive to pick up, but once it clicks, it just slides so well.” Several others echoed the sentiment that the game becomes more fun once you get acclimated to the controls.

image courtesy of nintendo

When I played Drag x Drive earlier this year, I enjoyed my brief time with the game, but I quickly found that the control scheme left my arms tired after an extended play session. Following the Global Jam, it seems I wasn’t alone in feeling this way. Bluesky user Fry notes that “the controls will give your arms a workout, having to do all that sliding with the mouse controls.”

The control scheme is a big part of the hook of the game; it’s clearly a unique experience designed to showcase the Switch 2’s abilities. However, this desire to have gamers experience the game one specific way led to the developers offering just the one control scheme. There is no option to play using a Pro Controller, and accessibility advocate Steve Saylor was particularly frustrated during his time with the demo as a result. In a post on Bluesky, Saylor noted that “this is insulting in that a portion of players who are in wheelchairs can’t even play a game where you are in a wheelchair.”

With Drag x Drive set to be released in just a few days, it seems highly unlikely that Nintendo will be able to implement any changes based on the feedback of players. Hopefully the company does take some of the criticism to heart, offering a secondary control scheme down the line that makes the game more accessible to players. One of Nintendo’s greatest strengths is the fact that the company’s games appeal to such a wide audience of players. However, when those attempts to create something unique unintentionally alienate a lot of a game’s potential audience, clearly something isn’t working as intended.

