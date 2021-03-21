New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Previews New Character

✖

A new piece of Dragon Age 4 concept art has been revealed by BioWare and EA, providing fans of the franchise on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC their first look at what appears to be a new character. The new concept art comes the way of Christian Dailey, the game's executive producer who, unfortunately, didn't couple the concept art with any details. That said, while Dailey didn't provide any details about the character pictured, the concept art itself reveals a bit of insight.

For one, the nameless character is a female mage from the Tevinter Imperium, or at least that's what her garb and staff design seemingly suggest. Meanwhile, players think the character may be less of a ranged mage and more of a close-combat mage based on the design, however, there's nothing about the character's design that outright conveys as much.

Below, you can check out the character for yourself, courtesy of the aforementioned Dailey:

@SerGoldman perfect! Happy Friday my friends - I hope you are all staying out of the rain! Stay safe. Have a great weekend!! pic.twitter.com/ViYBms8Gng — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) March 20, 2021

It's worth noting that it's unclear if this is actually a character in the game, let alone a prominent one. You'd assume it is because there's really no reason to reveal concept art for a minor or scrapped character. However, even if this is concept art for a prominent character in the game, there's no telling whether or not her design will stay true to the concept art above by the time the game releases and her design is finalized.

While Dragon Age 4 has new concept art, it still doesn't have a release date or even a release window. Further, it's unclear what platforms it's and isn't coming to. For more coverage on the new BioWare RPG and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: