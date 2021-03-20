Nintendo Switch Getting Popular 2020 Game Soon

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting another popular game from 2020 in 2021. This week, developer Tripwire Interactive -- a studio best known for the Killing Floor series -- and publisher Deep Silver announced that the former's Grand Theft Auto shark game, Maneater, is finally coming to Switch and Switch Lite after being delayed out of its original 2020 release window. More specifically, the pair confirmed a May 25 release date for the game on Switch and Switch Lite, though unfortunately, they didn't release a new trailer to accompany this news.

While we didn't get a new trailer to accompany the announcement, the pair did confirm the game is getting a retail release in addition to a digital release. That said, right now it's unclear if the game will cost $40 as it does on other platforms, or be $50 or $60 on Switch and Switch Lite as a result of the infamous, but increasingly less common, Switch tax.

For those that don't know: Maneater released last spring via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's since come to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Upon release, the game didn't light the world on fire critically, but it did find a player base and will likely go on to become a bit of a cult hit in the years to come.

"Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas - a terrifying shark," reads an official pitch of the game. "Maneater is a single-player, open-world action RPG where you are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies - both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve."

