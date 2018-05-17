Major Dragon Age Voice Actor Teases New Game

Hi, my name is Liana and I am stupidly obsessed with Dragon Age (Hi, Liana). We already know that a new game in the Dragon Age-verse is currently in-progress, as it should be after that ending in Inquisition! As Thedas-loving hopefuls anxiously await any sort of news on the franchise, one very popular character from the series – one that definitely held my Inquisitor’s attention – may have just given us the details we’ve been hoping for!

There has been a lot of talk about what’s next for Dragon Age over the last year, more so after what happened with BioWare’s Mass Effect Andromeda. Though the new game is confirmed to be in the works, conflicting reports have divided expectations on what the game will actually be about. With that (freaking) ending in the Trespasser DLC for the third installment in the series, and the former director’s commentary about the setting, it does really look like players will be going to the land of blood mages in Tevinter. That being said, other hands working on the project have alluded to a spin-off instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, Cullen’s voice actor Greg Ellis is just as excited as we are, because we’re pretty sure he just confirmed without actually confirming the next Dragon Age, “Non disclosure agreements are a triptych of company, artist & fandom. The company wants to grow excitement, the artist wants to placate the fervent fandom. The ultimate industry fan tease. I’m currently working on an iconic video game series. The company’s name begins with ‘B’.”

He then followed up in addendum to the above message, stating:

Any guesses as to what the first letter of the character is? — Greg Ellis (@ellisgreg) May 16, 2018

I mean, honestly. I can’t. I really can’t. If you don’t believe me, you can even see me go full fangirl in his thread, along with many others:

Bruh, you can’t DO THIS to us 😭 — Liana “LiLi” Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) May 17, 2018

After Inquisition, there was a major twist to the end of the game that was a definite game changer for what fans know of the lore. We saw the head of the mage vs. templar war, ground-breaking changes to the foundations of Thedas, and some massive shock factor for our Elven friends. If Cullen is indeed returning, that’s a huge mark in the favor of an actual Dragon Age 4, and not a spin-off.

Trust me when I say that I am a huge fan of BioWare. With 28 playthroughs of the Mass Effect trilogy, and a combined 49 playthroughs of all of the games in the Dragon Age franchise, you can bet your sweet little nug-let that we will keep you posted on anything and everything we can get our hands on following the future of Thedas. Stay tuned!