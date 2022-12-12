Dragon Age Fans Frustrated With BioWare Over Dreadwolf

Some Dragon Age fans are growing frustrated with BioWare over Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. More specifically, over on the Dragon Age Reddit page, one post complaining about how BioWare has handled the game's marketing is getting lots of attention and dividing fans in the process. After being disappointed with a no-show at The Game Awards 2022 last week, one fan took to the Reddit page and noted they don't think BioWare is doing a good job with managing expectations.

"Throughout the year, we have been getting multiple updates from Bioware claiming they want to be more transparent about the production of Dreadwolf through blog updates," reads the post. "I can't speak for everyone, but instead of feeling like I know what is going on I'm more confused than ever. I definitely feel like we were led to believe there would be more substantial content released in the latter half of the year, but we only got an "in-game cinematic" which was extremely similar to the one released in 2020. It's extremely disheartening, and honestly makes me think that DA:D isn't nearly as far along in production as their blog updates would have us believe.

The post continues: "This marketing strategy of drip-feeding fans morsels of information isn't sustainable, I'm starting to feel burnt out and I know I'm not the only one. Honestly, I'd rather not hear from them until they have something real and substantial to share, and I'm sick of being sold tv shows, books, comics, and merch when I just want to play an actual game. Sorry for the vent, I'm just frustrated. I love this series and can't wait to play Dreadwolf, but I don't feel Bioware is handling this well at all."

As you would expect, there are replies to the post that disagree with the sentiment. In fact, there are many. However, there are also many that agree with the post.

"I can't believe we got absolutely nothing after they promised to give us more info this year. One little trailer and a 'Hey we're in alpha testing now' update is really... Not sitting well with me." reads one of the most popular replies to the post.

For now, it remains to be seen when we will see more of the game. There's reason to think it could release this year but a 2024 release is also very much in the cards. If it's going to release next year then we will presumably be seeing a lot more of the game soon.

At the moment of publishing, BioWare -- nor anyone involved with it -- has responded to the Reddit post in question. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the situation.