Dragon Age: The Veilguard Is Steam Deck Verified and Won’t Need the EA App

When Dragon Age: The Veilguard is released later this year, Steam users will have a few reasons to be happy. EA and BioWare have confirmed that a couple of welcome features will be available at launch. For starters, the game will be Steam Deck verified, making it easier to play the game away from your PC. Secondly, the game will be Steam native, and the EA App will not be required. Considering how many Steam users have been frustrated by the EA App in the past, this is very welcome news, and it should mean a more enjoyable experience overall.

The news was revealed via the official Dragon Age X/Twitter account, and was met with universal praise from the fan community. Some had encountered issues playing previous Dragon Age games through the EA App, and this seems like a good omen for the next entry in the series. Some fans are hoping that the previous games will be updated to remove that requirement as well, but nothing has been announced at this time.

If that wasn’t already enough good news, today’s post also states that a release date announcement can be expected “later this summer.” With July quickly winding down, that means we can probably expect to hear more soon. It’s possible we could get some kind of announcement at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, as the game will have a presence at the show. That’s just speculation right now, but SDCC tends to see a lot of different pop culture announcements, so it would make sense. At this time, we only know that the show will have signings by the development team and voice talent, as well as a panel featuring some of the game’s voice actors.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but went through a name change back in June. While the new title has gotten mixed reception from fans of the series, it doesn’t seem to have had a negative impact on everyone’s excitement surrounding the game. The fact is, The Veilguard is the first new entry in the series in a decade, so hopefully it will prove worth the wait when it releases later this fall.

