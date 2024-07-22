Dragon Age: The Veilguard Voice Cast Revealed by BioWare

BioWare has revealed the cast of actors and actresses who will be portraying the main characters seen in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Since re-emerging this past month, BioWare has slowly been unveiling new details of its next entry in the Dragon Age series. And while it’s still not known exactly when The Veilguard will be launching, we now have more details on the game’s newest companions.

In a new blog post, BioWare and EA announced the primary voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The game notably features returning stars such as Gareth David-Lloyd and Brian Bloom to portray Solas and Varric respectively. Veilguard’s main protagonist, dubbed “Rook”, is then voiced by four different actors, with two featuring more North American accents/personalities while the other two are meant to hail from the UK/Europe. Outside of revealing this slate of voice actors, BioWare also gave fans descriptions for the new characters that are making their debut in The Veilguard.

You can view the full cast and these new companion outlines from Dragon Age: The Veilguard here:

Rook (Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg) – Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s leader in the making who has to bring the Veilguard together to take down the threats on Thedas.

– Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s leader in the making who has to bring the Veilguard together to take down the threats on Thedas. Harding (Ali Hillis) – a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers.

– a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers. Davrin (Ike Amadi) – a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.

– a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Bellara (Jee Young Han) – a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.

– a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Neve (Jessica Clark) – a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.

– a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons. Taash (Jin Maley) – a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.

– a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks. Emmrich (Nick Boraine) – a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by Matthew Mercer.

– a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by Lucanis (Zach Mendez) – a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas.

– a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas. Solas (Gareth David-Lloyd)

Varric (Brian Bloom)

As mentioned, the biggest question surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard is associated with its release date. Currently, BioWare and EA have only committed to a launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year. With new panels for the game planned to transpire later this week at San Diego Comic-Con, there’s a good chance that we could hear about The Veilguard’s release quite soon.