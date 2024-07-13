BioWare Announces Dragon Age: The Veilguard Plans for SDCC

Dragon Age fans are antsy for a release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard – the release window of fall 2024 announced during this year’s Xbox Games Showcase has officially reached the point where it’s not enough for what’s safe to say is vast majority of the fandom who grow more and more impatient by the day waiting to fully experience the game and its characters (and its romances…). Hopefully it won’t be much longer to wait as we progress through the summer, and thanks to a new announcement it may be possible that a release date announcement could come as soon as later this month as part of one of the biggest pop culture events of the year.

“Exciting news Dragon Age fans, we’re going to be at SDCC later this month! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the community, we can’t wait to see you there,” today’s exciting post on the official Dragon Age X (formerly Twitter) reads, confirming BioWare and their next game release will have a presence at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. Per the image attached to the post, Dragon Age fans can look forward to the following series of events as SDCC unfolds:

Videos by ComicBook.com

July 25th: Voice Over Talent Signing with talent for Neve, Harding, Lucanis, and Emmrich; Fandom Party at the Hard Rock Hotel

July 26th: Voice Over Panel with talent for Neve, Harding, Lucanis, and Emmrich

July 28th: Dev Team signing to meet the minds behind The Veilguard

The image also notes that BioWare can be visited at the Dark Horse Comics booth throughout the convention, located at Booth 2615.

While San Diego Comic Con is a great environment to announce a release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, that doesn’t mean this is necessarily the platform BioWare will choose to do so and it’s entirely speculation to say that might be part of the July 26th panel. Regardless of whether or not BioWare chooses to announce its fourth Dragon Age game’s release date during this event it will be exciting to meet the cast behind some of the companions and romance options for the game, because for now this remains one of the great mysteries of The Veilguard despite plenty of additional information reveals recently thanks to the GameInformer cover issue and BioWare hosted developer Q&A sessions on Discord.

San Diego Comic Con will take place Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th.