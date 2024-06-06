Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Title Ahead of Gameplay Reveal

On Tuesday, June 11th, the future of Dragon Age will be revealed, with a first look at gameplay in the next entry in the series. In addition to that confirmation, EA and BioWare offered a small update on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. While fans still have to wait a few more days to actually see what the game has to offer, there is something new to share today, and that's a different name than the one previously announced; the next game in the series will now be called Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In a blog post, Dragon Age executive producer and BioWare general manager Gary McKay revealed the reasons behind the change.

Why Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now The Veilguard

"Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives. You'll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience," writes McKay. "So, to capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn't show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you'll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas."

Given the fact that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was added to the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store just a few days ago, it's pretty surprising that EA and BioWare made the decision to change the game's name! At the end of the day, most fans of the series probably won't mind, as long as the gameplay lives up to the lofty standards established by the series.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Reveal

EA and BioWare plan to showcase 15 minutes of Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay footage during the stream on Tuesday, June 11th. The stream will begin at 8 a.m. PT, and will take place on the official Dragon Age YouTube channel, which can be found right here. At this time, we still don't know when Dragon Age: The Veilguard will actually be released, but rumors suggest it will be arriving sometime before March 31, 2025.

It's been a long 10 years since Dragon Age: Inquisition's release, and fans have been eager to see what's next for the series. It will be interesting to see if Dragon Age: The Veilguard can live up to the high standards set by the first three games. Hopefully it will prove worth the wait, regardless of what it's being called!

