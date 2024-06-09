Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets New Trailer After Name Change

Dragon Age players were expecting a new look at Dragon Age: Dread Wolf during the Summer Game Fest proceedings, but little did they know that they'd actually be seeing more of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Those games are of course one and the same with BioWare announcing just before its gameplay reveal that the next Dragon Age game would be adopting a name the developer felt was more fitting for its story and focus. Regardless of which name you prefer or which you'll continue to use, we've finally gotten a look at the actual gameplay from the next Dragon Age game.

The new trailer released for Dragon Age: The Veilguard during the Xbox event showcased the different characters players will meet and spend time with when the game launches. Those characters focused on are Harding: The Scout, Neve: The Detective, Emmrich: The Necromancer, Taash: The Dragon Hunter, Davrin: The Warden, Bellara: The Veil Jumper, and Lucanis: The Mage Killer.

Prior to this first-ever gameplay reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare shared an announcement about the name change from Dread Wolf to Veilguard and an explanation as to why this new name fits more. While the Dread Wolf himself will still be a core facet of the story told in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare said it wanted to shift the attention more towards the protagonist and their band of companions as opposed to the enemy players will be facing despite the longstanding importance of the Dread Wolf.

"Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives," Dragon Age executive producer and BioWare general manager Gary McKay said prior to this gameplay reveal. "You'll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard did not get a set release date during the Xbox event, but it's scheduled to be out at some point during Fall 2024.