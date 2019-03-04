‘Dragon Age’ Invades ‘Total War’ With This Incredible Total Conversion Mod

Total conversion mods are nothing new and Total War seems to have some really awesome ones! The latest is perfect if you’re like me and absolutely adore BioWare’s Dragon Age franchise, because the mage rebellion and the Blight has officially invaded Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Titled Dragon Age: Total War, the team describes this hearty endeavor as the perfect experience for fans of the BioWare RPG. According to their Moddb listing, “A Dragon Age-themed total conversion for Medieval 2 Total War: Kingdoms. Featuring 21 distinct factions from BioWare’s world of Thedas, each stocked with a unique and fascinating roster and gameplay, as well as familiar insights into characters from the Dragon Age world and more. The end goal of this mod is to create a unique slant on the intriguing world of Thedas, normally seen in famous RPGs such as Dragon Age: Origins, or Dragon Age Inquisition. The world BioWare has created has many more aspects than shown in the games, and this mod will attempt to portray the unique aspects, cultures, nations, and more of the Dragon Age setting.”

The team also shared a recent update showing off more of Fereldan and how the Thedas location transitions over into the world of Total War. You can see more about how Fereldan is turning out with several map screenshots here in addition to how the factions also make the transition over.

This isn’t the first time there has been an attempt to bring the world of Dragon Age over into the world of Total War, but so far the feat has seemed too much for the various volunteer teams. It looks like this time might the charm though, because community excitement and mod creator-passion has not waned one bit.

To learn even more about this impressive total conversion mod, check out their official Moddb page right here.

Thoughts on the BioWare hybrid? What other games would you like to see make their way into the Total War universe? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

