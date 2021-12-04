Dark Horse and BioWare Announce New Varric Statuette and Print for Dragon Age Day

To celebrate Dragon Age Day, Dark Horse and developer BioWare have revealed a couple of new collectibles that are associated with one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Specifically, this collaboration between the two entities has resulted in a new statuette and art print associated with Varric, who appeared in both Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition. Both items are available for pre-order and will begin shipping in 2022.

When it comes to the Varric statuette, the figure stands at 6-inches in size and will retail for $129.99. “Sculpted by Bigshot Toyworks and prototyping and paint by J.W. Productions,” Dark Horse said in its official description of the statue. This model is limited to only 1000 units in total, which means that it will be quite the collector’s item for any Dragon Age fan to have. Those who purchase it should expect it to ship between July and September of next year.

As for the fine art print, this work featuring Varric will retail for $59.99 and will be limited to only 500 units in total. It’s expected to then ship out next year between February and March. “Also look for adventure–and dragons–with Varric and Bianca as they set off to journey across Thedas in a gorgeously illustrated fine art print by the incredibly talented Steve Morris! This hand-numbered, 18×24″ lithograph print features a linen paper finish and a gold metallic foil stamp to solidify your love of Dragon Age for all time,” Dark Horse said in its description of the product. “Either way you like him, off on adventures with his beloved Bianca or reciting his latest embellished tale, Varric Tethras beckons you to take him home.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering either of these collectibles, you can head to Dark Horse’s official website and look to lock in your own purchase right now. In addition, be sure to keep an eye out on more Dragon Age collaborations in the future as Dark Horse has also teased that it will be releasing more statuettes associated with Iron Bull and Morrigan in the future.