Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Base Goku, Vegeta Trailers

Bandai Namco is giving Dragon Ball FighterZ players base forms of Goku and Vegeta with both DLC characters getting new trailers today.

Dragon Ball FighterZ already has more than one version of both Goku and Vegeta in the fighting game, but the base versions of the Dragon Ball Z protagonists had yet to be seen. After it was teased that the two characters would be added to the game as DLC in August, Bandai Namco has now confirmed that both will indeed be added as optional purchases next month or free fighters for those who already own the game’s season pass.

If you’ve been yearning for the characters’ classic looks after already seeing the Super Saiyan and SSGSS versions of both of the characters since the game launched, you’ll be happy to see in the trailers that the fighters come with throwback outfits to their original appearances. They’re bringing their most recognizable abilities as well with Goku’s trailer above showing off his Kaioken, Kamehameha, and his ultimate ability, the Spirit Bomb. Vegeta has his tail wrapped around his waste like a belt in true Saiyan fashion with his older abilities including Galaxy Breaker filling up his arsenal.

Depending on where you look, the DLC fighters are being referred to by different names. Bandai Namco US calls them Goku (Black Hair) and Vegeta (Black Hair) while Bandai Namco UK refers to them both as simply the base forms of the characters. What their true names are doesn’t matter as much though since all players need to know is that they’re coming as DLC fighters and will be here in early august.

Here comes the first gameplay of base Goku, who joins the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ in early August! Watch him unleash the formidable power of the Kaioken and the iconic Super Spirit Bomb! And… is that Kinto’un???#dragonballfighterZ #goku pic.twitter.com/edZSnQQixz — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) July 24, 2018

“I am the hope of the universe…I am the answer to all living things that cry out for peace…I am the protector of the innocent…I am the light in the darkness…I am truth…” Goku (Black Hair) is coming to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ. Get the FighterZ Pass: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/SICrV6lvDa — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 24, 2018

Dragon Ball FighterZ players will be able to purchase the two as standalone characters in early August, but those who own the game’s season pass will get them automatically.