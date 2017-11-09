Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals A Collector’s Edition, Pre-Order Bonuses, And Closed Beta
It's a Dragon Ball FighterZ information blowout! Last evening the game dropped a new story trailer and rough release window, and now we have further details about the promising fighting game's special edition, pre-order bonuses, and closed beta.
Here's an official description of the Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition (yes, they spell it with a "Z"):
"Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition will be available in early 2018 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and contain a stunning Goku 18cm diorama with an exclusive "Manga Dimension" coloring, 3 arts boards and a unique SteelBook. Both CollectorZ Edition and Standard versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ will offer a pre-order bonus for all players including an early access to the January Open Beta, early unlock of 2 characters (SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta) and 2 exclusive lobby avatars!"
Not a bad package! Scroll on down for more information about the game's closed beta…
"In other amazing news, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can register from today to the closed beta scheduled for September 16th and 17th. They will be able to play DRAGON BALL FighterZ online with 11 playable characters, including: SS Goku, SS Vegeta, SS Teen Gohan, Cell, Majin Buu, Frieza (Final form), Future Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 18 and Android 16."
If you want to participate in the Dragon Ball FighterZ closed beta, you can sign up through the Xbox Insider program, or the Bandai Namco website if you plan to play on PS4. You can check the full beta schedule, below:
USA (California) PST
1st Session: 2:00am-5:00am (Saturday, Sept. 16)
2nd Session: 10:00am-1:00pm (Saturday, Sept. 16)
3rd Session: 6:00pm-9:00pm (Saturday, Sept. 16)
4th Session: 1:00pm-4:00pm (Sunday, Sept. 17)
Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to hit Xbox One and PS4 sometime in February 2018.