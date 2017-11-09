Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals A Collector’s Edition, Pre-Order Bonuses, And Closed Beta

It's a Dragon Ball FighterZ information blowout! Last evening the game dropped a new story trailer and rough release window, and now we have further details about the promising fighting game's special edition, pre-order bonuses, and closed beta.

Here's an official description of the Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition (yes, they spell it with a "Z"):

"Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition will be available in early 2018 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and contain a stunning Goku 18cm diorama with an exclusive "Manga Dimension" coloring, 3 arts boards and a unique SteelBook. Both CollectorZ Edition and Standard versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ will offer a pre-order bonus for all players including an early access to the January Open Beta, early unlock of 2 characters (SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta) and 2 exclusive lobby avatars!"

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Not a bad package! Scroll on down for more information about the game's closed beta…