Last Call for 20% off ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

If you’re a prime member with a Playstation 4 or Xbox One, there are two big games that you need to order right now if you want to take advantage of your 20% off pre-order discount. The first is Monster Hunter: World, and the second is Dragon Ball FighterZ. You have until midnight to cash in on the discount because tomorrow, January 26th is the big release day for both titles.

• Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – $47.99

• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) – $47.99

• Dragon Ball FighterZ (PC) – 12% off at Fanatical

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re okay with going all-in on Dragon Ball FighterZ, there’s also a “CollectorZ” edition that includes a copy of the game, a 7-inch Goku statue with exclusive “Manga Dimension” coloring, a steelbook, three art boards, and a CollectorZ box for $139.99. The fact that the CollectorZ edition doesn’t contain a season pass at that price might be a dealbreaker though.

You can get the passs (and spend less money in the process) with the Ultimate Edition. With that, you’ll get the game, a FighterZ Pass, an anime music pack containing 11 songs from the Dragon Ball anime, and a commentator voice pack.

Naturally, if you sprung for a Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked membership, you can get 20% off DragonBall FighterZ – including the CollectorZ edition.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.