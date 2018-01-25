Gaming

Last Call for 20% off ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

If you’re a prime member with a Playstation 4 or Xbox One, there are two big games that you need […]

By

If you’re a prime member with a Playstation 4 or Xbox One, there are two big games that you need to order right now if you want to take advantage of your 20% off pre-order discount. The first is Monster Hunter: World, and the second is Dragon Ball FighterZ. You have until midnight to cash in on the discount because tomorrow, January 26th is the big release day for both titles.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) – $47.99
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) – $47.99
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PC) – 12% off at Fanatical

If you’re okay with going all-in on Dragon Ball FighterZ, there’s also a “CollectorZ” edition that includes a copy of the game, a 7-inch Goku statue with exclusive “Manga Dimension” coloring, a steelbook, three art boards, and a CollectorZ box for $139.99. The fact that the CollectorZ edition doesn’t contain a season pass at that price might be a dealbreaker though.

You can get the passs (and spend less money in the process) with the Ultimate Edition. With that, you’ll get the game, a FighterZ Pass, an anime music pack containing 11 songs from the Dragon Ball anime, and a commentator voice pack.

Naturally, if you sprung for a Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked membership, you can get 20% off DragonBall FighterZ – including the CollectorZ edition.

