New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta in Action

A new Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer released earlier today shows off the moves of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta (officially called Gogeta [SSGSS] in the game) in action against the likes of Broly and others. Several of the character’s iconic moves are shown as well as how he reacts to those of others. Even better? It reconfirms the expected release date on September 26th, which is only a few days away at this point.

Initially revealed as a future addition at the beginning of this year, Gogeta SSGSS was shown in full at this year’s Evo. And now, after having first been revealed as releasing on September 26th by the magazine V-Jump, he’s finally set to join the battle. This marks the penultimate fighter from the Season 2 DLC, with a new Broly from Dragon Ball Super set to join at some point in the future.

The ultimate fusion is coming to #DragonBall FighterZ on 26 September! Gogeta [SSGSS] is ready to shatter the competition with his iconic Stardust Breaker!

Get the FighterZ Pass 2 now: https://t.co/cBf7FRD1Bh pic.twitter.com/EdNqFIEM6E — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) September 23, 2019

For anyone that might be unfamiliar, Gogeta SSGSS is basically a combo of Vegeta and Goku after successfully performing the Fusion Dance and then powering up to Super Saiyan Blue — which is why this version is commonly referred to as simply Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. (This sets him apart from Vegito, which is also a combo of the same two characters, because there’s no Potara earrings involved.)

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Ball game right here.