‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Adding Jiren To The Roster

While Bandai Namco has yet to officially confirm anything, it looks like Jiren will be the next DLC fighter added to Dragon Ball FighterZ, which lines-up with previous teases by the publisher that suggested the Pride Trooper was coming to the game soon.

The news comes way of a Twitter user who shared a Shonen Jump scan that features the character facing down Goku, readying up for an intense engagement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dragon Ball FighterZ ~ Goku Vs Jiren ~ visual with slightly better quality. pic.twitter.com/pUzYERMPws — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) January 18, 2019

The image is accompanied by the following piece of text (translated by Nicholas “MajinTenshinhan” Taylor)

“Goku and Jiren clash… !? This is the latest illustration for the highly popular Dragon Ball FighterZ game!! For the full details, tune in to the world championship! Please look forward to it!!”

As you may know, the world championship refers to the World Tour Finals, which is poised to happen later this month, and be the venue for the Season 2 reveal.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While that scan is almost certainly official, maybe Jiren won’t be a playable character, though this seems unlikely. In other words, reserve a grain of salt, but you’re probably safe holding onto the smallest grain you can find.

For those that don’t know: Jiren, often referred to as Jiren the Gray, is a member of the Pride Troopers who participated in the Tournament of Power with the purpose of obtaining a wish from the Super Dragon Balls. A quiet and honorable fighter, Jiren is known to value both strength and justice.

The anime’s official wiki writes the following about Jiren’s personality:

“Jiren is a man who devotes everything to justice and never acts for selfish reasons; he lives to protect Universe 11, even stating that he would leave the tournament while it was happening in order to return there if any problem arose in the 48 minutes of the tournament. When Top tells Jiren to participate in the Tournament of Power, he initially refuses to enter – as while it is his duty to protect Universe 11, he will not cause the destruction of other universes to save his own. He will never kill any villains he defeats and instead captures them. Even more, he shows disgust towards those who actively kill and do not follow justice. This is seen when Jiren mocks Hit’s “honor” as an assassin, deeming it as rubbish. However, Jiren has a wish that he wants to fulfill, to the point that he will go against his very own principles to get that wish – and as such he enters the tournament to obtain the Super Dragon Balls, although he still states that if any trouble should occur for Universe 11, he would immediately leave to help.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Thanks, EventHubs.