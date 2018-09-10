‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Producer Confirms More DLC For the Game, Thanks Nintendo Switch Fans

The Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ drops later this month. And based on what we’ve seen thus far, between our hands-on at E3 and the recent open beta, it’s everything that we could’ve hoped for.

But someone who’s truly thankful for the Switch port of FighterZ is its producer, Tomoki Hiroki. In fact, she made a video, which you can see above, where she expresses her gratitude for fans requesting that the game come to Nintendo’s platform — where it’s likely to sell like hotcakes.

In the minute long video, we see some footage from the forthcoming game, and then Hiroki introducing herself and saying thanks to the fans for their requests. “I would like to say that it’s really thanks to the support of the fans and the voices from fans requesting for the Switch version that we were able to go into development of the Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ,” the translation reads.

“So I would like to show our appreciation to the fans and aside from the Switch version we do have some DLCs coming up soon for Dragon Ball FighterZ.” (This is aside from previously released characters and the upcoming Cooler.) “So we hope that fans will continue to support the game!”

Excitement for FighterZ has reached a fever pitch since its release earlier in the year, as it became the top draw at this year’s EVO 2018 tournament, and also scored some big points with its previous reviews, including one from us. With even more characters coming into the fray and the promise of the Nintendo Switch living up to (and even exceeding) the hype, there’s no question that it’ll keep going for some time.

But now the real inquiry is who else could be coming to the game. We’ve already seen a number of stars introduced, but the Dragon Ball universe is so vast, the possibilities are truly endless. Who would you like to see show up in this fighting fracas? We’ve got a few guesses but we’d love to hear who you have in mind…

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on Nintendo Switch starting on September 28. You can pick it up now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.