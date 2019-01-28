‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Season Two Confirmed, First Trailer Reveals Jiren and Videl (UPDATE: Official Trailer Added)

UPDATE: We’ve added the official trailer, which you can see above!

We were closely watching the live feed for the Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament taking place this weekend for its second season to be revealed, but it looks like Bandai Namco jumped the gun and went ahead and posted its new trailer anyway- and guess who just got confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, which you can see above, it’s been confirmed that Jiren is indeed joining the party- and we have first gameplay!

After saying, “All is possible with power and power alone!”, Jiren’s gameplay is shown, and, man, he looks like a fierce competitor. As you can see, he makes short work of his competition with his powerful attack moves, combos and ground strikes. He’s really something. What’s more, he can pick someone up and knock them into the middle of next month, or even land a punch that creates a tremendous explosion. Just…wow.

Known as the FighterZ Pass 2, Jiren will be included- but that’s not all! Videl has also been introduced to the cast, and looks to be just as formidable in her own way.

Her gameplay is revealed as well, and as you can see, she can chain together insane combos both on the ground and in the air, making her an incredible competitor even for her size. But then we see her protector, the mysterious Great Saiyaman (or Gohan, if you will), make an appearance and assist her in battle! And it’s pretty wild.

Now, here’s the kicker- we know when the second pass will kick off. According to the trailer, it’s making its debut in a matter of days! It’ll arrive on January 31, and it appears that both Jiren and Videl will be available right off the bat.

There’s no word on how much this season pass will be, but it may be $34.99, around what the first pass cost. We’ll let you know as soon as Bandai Namco confirms the price!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What do you think of these new additions? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!