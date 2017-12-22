New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows the Unbelievable Power of SSGSS Goku

This morning Bandai Namco released another incredible character trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Today, we’re spotlighting SSGSS Goku, or Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku. You can check out the short (but very sweet) trailer above.

No one gets excited about golden hair anymore. When I was growing up, we didn’t have all this blue haired Saiyan god nonsense. We just had Super Saiyans and giant monkeys. Cane still shaking, I reluctantly decided to watch the trailer anyway, and I was totally blown away by what I was seeing. The team at Arc System Works has totally nailed the aesthetic and style of the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super universe, and that’s going to make this game as much fun to watch as it is to play. Every single round of every single fight looks like one of the best fighting scenes we’ve ever seen in the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you missed it, Bandai Namco has been producing a series of short videos with renowned fighting game experts and streamers giving you a deeper look at some of the characters’ play styles and special moves. If you plan on playing this game competitively when it launches, you’ll want to catch up on some of these. You can see Adult Gohan’s style preview right here, and you can get a few tips for playing as Beerushere. If for some reason you want to main Yamcha, check out this one out.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is launching on January 26 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You’ll have an opportunity to get your hands on the game during the open beta period, which kicks off January 14! Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball FighterZ coverage.