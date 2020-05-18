New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off More of Ultra Instinct Goku in Action

The good folks at Bandai Namco have released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ showing off its upcoming DLC fighter, Ultra Instinct Goku, in action. While it's not our first look at this form of Goku in the popular fighting video game, or even the first look at the character fighting others, it includes a bunch of new gameplay footage of the character taking on Kefla, for example, and is generally the best look yet at his moves.

If you haven't been following along, Ultra Instinct Goku is actually the second character that's being added as part of the latest season pass, the FighterZ Pass 3. Kefla came before him, and there are still several open slots for fighters that have yet to be revealed. The latest and greatest Goku is set to be added to the video game this week. FighterZ Pass 3 owners can pick him up on Wednesday, May 20th, and he should be available as standalone DLC on Friday, May 22nd.

His speed unmatched. His power uncapped. UI Goku is on his way to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ Are you ready to challenge the awesome strength of Ultra Instinct? Pick up FIGHTERZ PASS 3 to unlock UI Goku 2 DAYS EARLY! https://t.co/LD5kGcJSLn pic.twitter.com/cvRCnZ5tPU — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 18, 2020

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Kefla, the most recent DLC fighter, is already available in the game, with Ultra Instinct Goku set to this week. As mentioned above, FighterZ Pass 3 owners can access him two days early on May 20th, while he can be purchased as standalone DLC on May 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC so far? Are you excited to play as Ultra Instinct Goku when he releases?

